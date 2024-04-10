Rotation into large-caps could continue ahead of elections: Ritu Arora

Indian markets have rebounded sharply from their lows in mid-March with the Sensex crossing the 75,000 mark for the first time ever this week. RITU ARORA, chief executive office and chief investment officer for Asia at Allianz Investment Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that the Indian markets will witness periodic corrections and provide better entry opportunities over the next year. Edited excerpts:

The Sensex hit the 75,000 mark earlier this week. Is there more steam left in the Indian markets?

The outperformance in the Indian equity market is not surprising and we remain constructive on Indian equities