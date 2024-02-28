Rs 45,000-crore fund raise fails to lift Vodafone Idea stock; here's why

Shares of debt-laden Vodafone Idea plummeted 10 per cent to Rs 14.29 apiece in Wednesday's intraday trade, a day after the company's Board approved fund raise of Rs 45,000 crore as most analysts maintained 'Reduce' rating on the stock given the ambiguity over the contours of the fund-raise.

At 10:30 AM, the stock was hovering near the day's low level. Approximately, 775.42 million shares have, thus far, changed hands on the NSE and BSE together.



By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent and the S&P BSE Telecommunications index was up 0.02 per cent.



