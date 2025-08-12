Rules tightened to curb unauthorised transfers of unlisted shares

Depository firms — which hold and manage securities in electronic form — are restricting the transfer of shares in the unlisted market.

Top depository firm National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is allowing private companies to restrict the transfer, pledging, and hypothecation of their unlisted securities.

Legal experts say these new norms will help such companies enforce share transfer restrictions, thereby reducing litigation risks.

In a circular dated August 11, NSDL revised its bye-laws and business rules concerning restricted transferability and the freezing or unfreezing of unlisted shares.

Under the updated framework, companies can request NSDL to impose restrictions on transfers