Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Rural revival, margin uptick key to sustaining gains for two-wheeler stocks

Rural revival, margin uptick key to sustaining gains for two-wheeler stocks

Two-wheeler stocks ride the wave of EV adoption, launches, and premiumisation

electric vehicle
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-wheeler stocks, led by Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company, have been among the top performers in the automotive (auto) space over the past year. On Friday, Bajaj Auto gained nearly 5 per cent, while TVS Motor rose by 2.25 per cent. Both stocks have more than doubled, with Bajaj Auto leading the charge with a 123 per cent gain. Hero MotoCorp has also performed well, posting an 83 per cent return, while Eicher Motors has lagged behind, with gains of 43 per cent.

The recent uptrend in these stocks has been driven by market share gains in

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon