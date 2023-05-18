SBI Q4 Results: Buy May call option if stock holds Rs 590-mark

For an upward breakout, the counter now needs to show stability over the barrier of Rs 590 level. A consecutive close over this mark could garner more bullish bias. Breakout shall then see an immediate rally in the direction of Rs 620 and Rs 630, which are its next key obstacles.

Technically, State Bank of India’ shares are well placed above the breakout mark of Rs 565 from a short-term to medium-term perspective.