Sebi chief urges stronger risk controls amid rise in algo, HFT trading

The rise of algorithmic and high-frequency trading brings efficiency but also demands robust risk controls, real-time monitoring, and compliance safeguards, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

Why is Sebi emphasising stronger risk controls now?

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference India 2025, Pandey said rapid technological change, growing market interconnectedness, and rising investor expectations have created fresh complexities for financial intermediaries.

“Intermediaries today navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change, interconnected markets, and rising stakeholder expectations,” he said.

He cautioned that while technology improves speed and access, it also magnifies risks.