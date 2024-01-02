Sebi chooses to tread cautiously, no rush to stretch market hours

When Ashishkumar Chauhan, chief of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), hinted at an extended trading session in December 2022, derivative traders found themselves divided. One faction welcomed the decision, seeing it as an opportunity to factor in global news, while the other hesitated, wary of heightened volatility

in a segment where 90 per cent of traders face losses.

Six months later, NSE submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to extend market hours, allowing trading of index derivatives to also continue from 6 pm to 9 pm as a precursor to an even longer trading