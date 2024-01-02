Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi chooses to tread cautiously, no rush to stretch market hours

Moscow Exchange in Russia allows equity derivatives trading from 7 am to midnight, and Eurex Exchange is open until 10 pm

NSE
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:38 PM IST
When Ashishkumar Chauhan, chief of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), hinted at an extended trading session in December 2022, derivative traders found themselves divided. One faction welcomed the decision, seeing it as an opportunity to factor in global news, while the other hesitated, wary of heightened volatility 
in a segment where 90 per cent of traders face losses.

Six months later, NSE submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to extend market hours, allowing trading of index derivatives to also continue from 6 pm to 9 pm as a precursor to an even longer trading

Also Read

Emission norms: Top carmakers face strict penalties for violation

Sebi's new disclosure rule escalates rift at Bengaluru-based TD Power

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin

Stricter disclosure norms for FPIs will come into effect from Nov 1: Sebi

Dollar set for biggest daily jump since October as US bond yields rebound

Attractive spreads drive arbitrage funds to better returns in 2023

Esconet Technologies files draft papers to raise funds through IPO

VST Industries freezes in 20% upper circuit as 3% equity changes hands

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Topics : BSE NSE Sebi norms Indian markets stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon