Sebi's new reforms aim to streamline mega IPOs, drawing positive response

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to introduce key reforms aimed at facilitating smoother mega initial public offerings (IPOs). Key among the proposals is a reduction in the quota reserved for individual investors—those applying for less than Rs 200,000 per application—from the current 35 per cent to 25 per cent for large IPOs (issue size above Rs 5,000 crore). The allocation for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) is proposed to rise from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, in a move designed to improve efficiency and stability in large public issues.