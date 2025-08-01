Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sebi's new reforms aim to streamline mega IPOs, drawing positive response

Sebi's new reforms aim to streamline mega IPOs, drawing positive response

Sebi's proposals to ease IPO processes, including reducing retail quotas and lowering mandatory dilution, are expected to boost institutional participation and make large IPOs more flexible

Sebi
premium

Investment bankers have welcomed Sebi’s initatives, citing a surge in $1-billion-plus listings and the operational challenges of mobilising millions of retail investors for large IPOs.

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to introduce key reforms aimed at facilitating smoother mega initial public offerings (IPOs). Key among the proposals is a reduction in the quota reserved for individual investors—those applying for less than Rs 200,000 per application—from the current 35 per cent to 25 per cent for large IPOs (issue size above Rs 5,000 crore). The allocation for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) is proposed to rise from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, in a move designed to improve efficiency and stability in large public issues.
 
Additionally, Sebi is also considering
Topics : SEBI IPO PE investors
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon