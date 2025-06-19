Sebi to unbundle clearing and trading fees to boost transparency

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is aiming to further boost transparency around trading charges incurred by investors.

The regulator has embarked on a drive to unbundle fees charged by stock exchanges and clearing corporations (CCs)—a move that will provide greater clarity on the trading cost structure.

The move is considered critical if CCs are to be hived off from stock exchanges—a long-discussed proposal that has currently been placed on the back burner.

Following its board meeting on June 18, 2025, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey clarified that the regulator is not pursuing structural or ownership changes for