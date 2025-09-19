More Sebi orders likely in Adani case; MPS, insider trading under lens

While the market regulator has cleared Adani Group companies and a few other entities of violating related party transaction (RPT) norms, at least two other allegations against the group remain under review, sources said.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining charges related to possible violations of minimum public shareholding (MPS) and insider trading norms.

Although the investigations have been completed, final orders on these issues may take more time, they added. “Different departments are looking into it,” said one of the persons.

Emailed queries sent to Sebi and the