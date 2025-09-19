Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / More Sebi orders likely in Adani case; MPS, insider trading under lens

More Sebi orders likely in Adani case; MPS, insider trading under lens

Sources said regulator still examining charges related to possible violations of MPS, insider trading norms

Hindenburg Research, Adani
On Thursday, Sebi issued two orders disposing of proceedings without directions in cases linked to allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research regarding violations of RPT norms. | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

While the market regulator has cleared Adani Group companies and a few other entities of violating related party transaction (RPT) norms, at least two other allegations against the group remain under review, sources said.
 
According to people familiar with the matter, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining charges related to possible violations of minimum public shareholding (MPS) and insider trading norms.
 
Although the investigations have been completed, final orders on these issues may take more time, they added. “Different departments are looking into it,” said one of the persons.
 
Emailed queries sent to Sebi and the
