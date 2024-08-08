Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sebi's new asset class proposal: How far can it quench risk-taker's thirst?

Currently, there is no structured product available to those who have a negative outlook. This drives them to derivatives, where only one out of 10 investors makes profits

Madhabi Puri Buch, Sebi chairperson
Premium

In Dec 2023, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch had said,

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:38 PM IST
Mumbai-based Mayank Mehta has been investing in mutual funds (MFs) sporadically over the past 10 years. Though he often signs monthly cheques for systematic investment plans (SIPs), he is more inclined towards derivatives. “Most of my MF investments have yielded good returns, but I am more drawn to derivatives trading. It gives the adrenaline rush that the slow-grinding MF investments don’t,” says the 30-year-old software engineer. 

Mehta concedes that derivatives are not easy to crack and one can often end up on the losing side. He also takes cues from random messages on social media, but cautions

Also Read

Mutual funds industry seeks greater leeway for the new asset class

KFintech stock up 23% in 6 days post Q1 results; Jefferies retains Buy call

Sebi considers new product category between mutual funds and PMS

Mutual fund equity folio additions surge to record high in June 2024

Debt outflows offset by equity boom: Mutual funds cross Rs 60 trillion mark

Topics : Mutual Funds industry Systematic investment plans Alternative Investment Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon