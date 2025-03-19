Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sell, sell, repeat: FPIs booking profit for almost ten years now

Custodians, who act as brokers for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), plan to increase fees once the market regulator’s directive on faster remittances comes into effect on September 9.
FPI investment in India peaked in the March 2015 quarter, when foreign investors effectively owned 25.7 per cent of India’s top listed companies | Representative Picture

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

The latest selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is only part of a decade-long trend of cutting exposure to Indian equities. FPIs have cumulatively sold nearly ₹2.43 trillion (about $28.3 billion) worth of Indian equities on a net basis over the past two quarters, further reducing their stake in listed companies.
 
FPI ownership of Indian equities has been steadily declining from its peak in 2015. Their stake stood at 19.1 per cent at the end of December 2024, slightly up from the 18.8 per cent at the end of September 2024, but still near the lowest since June 2010, when
