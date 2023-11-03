close
Senco Gold hits new high; zooms 86% in 8 weeks on strong earnings hope

Gold prices moved southwards in Q2 based on muted gold demand globally and in lndia, which also helped in volume growth, Senco Gold said.

Customers, gold, Dhanteras, jewellery
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Shares of Senco Gold hit a new high of Rs 746.55, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes amid expectations of strong earnings. The stock of jewellery retailer surpassed its previous high of Rs 721.65 touched on October 20.

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

