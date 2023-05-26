Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

In this section

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

Narendra Modi govt at 9: Index returns in line with long-term trend

Nifty Energy, Commodities indices may languish in near-term, show charts

MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty above 18,350 in pre-open

Stocks to Watch today, May 26: Voda Idea, Hind Zinc, RIL, SAIL, Zee, Emami

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

Flows to Indian equities are at risk as investors eye China: Chris Wood

The S&P BSE Sensex can climb the 'wall of worry' and hit the 100,000 mark soon, believes Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies. This implies an upside of nearly 62 per cent from the current levels. Wood believes that India remains the best structural story across world markets.

“With the structural story still intact, GREED & fear continues to take the view that it will only be a matter of time before the Sensex reaches the 100,000 level, a target of fascination to India’s delightfully noisy financial media. This target, on a five-year view, now assumes trend 15 per cent earnings per share (EPS) growth and that a five-year average one-year forward price-earnings (PE) multiple of 19.8x is maintained,” Wood writes in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com