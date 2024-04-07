Sensex (    %)
                             
Sequential recovery to neutralise chemical companies' sales slump

Alchemy of revival: Early recovery catalysts blend with stable prices and eased supplier tensions

chemical
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

For the first time in multiple quarters, specialty chemical companies are likely to report a sequential increase in revenues and earnings for the January–March quarter (Q4). While the sector reported a 9 per cent sequential decline in revenues in the October-December quarter (Q3), it is expected to post 10–11 percent growth (quarter-on-quarter) in Q4.

Early signs of recovery, stabilising price levels, and easing pressure from Chinese suppliers are being cited as reasons for the improvement.

The October-December quarter had been muted for most companies as weak global demand on account of elevated channel inventory led to lower revenue and operating

Chemical sector Chemical industry stock market trading share market

Apr 07 2024

