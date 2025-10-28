Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Set for the best month since Nov 2024, is Nifty IT out of the woods?

Set for the best month since Nov 2024, is Nifty IT out of the woods?

Among individual stocks, Infosys has risen by 4 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies have risen by 5.8 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively thus far in October

Against the backdrop of rising ambiguity over growth outlook, analysts believe investors may take cover under mid-cap IT stocks. | File Image

Sai Aravindh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Clawing back on the bourses amid in-line September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) results, the Nifty IT index has surged 6.5 per cent so far in October as against 5.3 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. This, according to Bloomberg data, is the IT index’s best monthly gain since November 2024.
 
Among individual stocks, Infosys has risen by 4 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies have risen by 5.8 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively thus far in October.
 
