Set for the best month since Nov 2024, is Nifty IT out of the woods?

Clawing back on the bourses amid in-line September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) results, the Nifty IT index has surged 6.5 per cent so far in October as against 5.3 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. This, according to Bloomberg data, is the IT index’s best monthly gain since November 2024.

Among individual stocks, Infosys has risen by 4 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies have risen by 5.8 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively thus far in October.

Analysts, however, remain cautious regarding the rebound and suggest that the optimism around India’s IT stocks could