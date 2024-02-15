Share price of this ONGC subsidiary has zoomed over 100% in 3 months

Shares of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) hit a new high of Rs 240, as they surged 18 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly four-fold. A combined 57.27 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:04 pm. In past three months, the stock price of state-owned refineries & marketing company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 103 per cent. In past one month, MRPL has rallied 42 per cent, after the company reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 387 crore

