Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Share price of this ONGC subsidiary has zoomed over 100% in 3 months

The stock price of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) hit a new high of Rs 240 as it surged 18 per cent on the BSE amid heavy volumes.

MRPL Q4 net profit up 15.7 per cent in fourth quarter
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) hit a new high of Rs 240, as they surged 18 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly four-fold. A combined 57.27 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:04 pm. In past three months, the stock price of state-owned refineries & marketing company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 103 per cent.

In past one month, MRPL has rallied 42 per cent, after the company reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 387 crore

Also Read

Oil & gas shares in demand; ONGC hits 5-year high; HPCL soars 6%, IOCL 4%

ONGC Q3 results: Net profit shrinks 7.9% to Rs 10,748 cr as production dips

ONGC, Oil India rally up to 6% after government hikes natural gas price

TV18 Broadcast, TTML, SJVN: 5 stocks under Rs 100 that can rally up to 50%

ONGC hits 7-year high; jumps 9% in 2 days on discovering major gas reserves

Mahindra & Mahindra rallies 6%, nears record high on solid Q3 performance

Hindustan Unilever hits fresh 52-week low; brokerages share mixed outlook

19% of global fund managers bullish on India; Japan most preferred: BofA

Lumax Auto hits all-time high; zooms 28% in 3 days on healthy Q3 results

Oil India hits new high, surges 15% in 2 days on strong production outlook

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends ONGC Oil MRPL Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon