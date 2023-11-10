DII-FPI shareholding gap narrows to all-time low in September quarter

Domestic investors are tightening their grip on the ownership of listed companies. The gap between the shareholding of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) narrowed to 13.11 percentage points at the end of the September 2023 quarter.

At the peak, the gap was nearly 50 percentage points in March 2015, according to an analysis by Prime Database, a leading provider of data on the capital market. Meanwhile, the value of DII holdings for the first time has crossed the Rs 50 trillion mark led by a sharp upmove in stocks in the small and midcap space.



“The share of DIIs as a whole decreased to 15.99 per cent as on September 30, 2023 from 16.05 per cent as