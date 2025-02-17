Shares worth over Rs 50,000 crore to unlock soon; sellers may sweat

Shares worth over ₹50,000 crore (or approximately $6 billion) are set to become freely tradable between now and April 10.

Historically, such substantial volumes have been absorbed by a buoyant block deal market. However, this time, private equity (PE) firms and institutional investors holding pre-initial public offering (IPO) or anchor book shares may face an extended wait amid challenging market conditions.

Market participants note that the steep decline in stock prices has made executing large block deals increasingly difficult. Many PE firms and other major investors now face a dilemma: Whether to sell at reduced valuations or hold out in