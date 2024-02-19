Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Amid liquidity crunch, shorter-tenure govt bonds lag 'longer' peers

Investors have favoured longer-tenure government bonds, or g-secs, with insurance companies and pension funds leading the charge by stocking up on those with maturities of 30 years and more

Rupee, bonds market, funds
Premium

Representative Picture

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Short-term government bonds fell behind longer-dated securities in demand this month so far due to a liquidity crunch in the banking system and expectations of a delay in a rate cut, said market participants.

Investors have favoured longer-tenure government bonds, or g-secs, with insurance companies and pension funds leading the charge by stocking up on those with maturities of 30 years and more.

Preference for longer-term securities was strengthened by the conclusion of the borrowing programme on Friday, which compelled institutional investors to fulfil their requirements in the secondary market.

While banks tend to favour shorter tenures due to their

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Advance tax payments push the banking system liquidity into deficit

SBI raising $300 mn via medium term bonds, assigned BBB- ratings by S&P

Strong Q3 performance stokes more upgrades than downgrades, shows data

Nifty hits new high as winning streak extends to 5th day; Sensex up 282 pts

Whirlpool set to sell 24% of India stake for up to $451 mn via market deals

Goldman raises global equities to 'overweight' on economic growth prospects

Minda Corp rallies 9%; Sula Vineyards slips 8% after huge block deals

Topics : Government bonds Liquidity crunch Banking system Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon