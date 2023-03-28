Significant room for upside in Indian Hotels stock, say analysts

In this section

Bandhan Bank crashes to 3-year low on heavy volumes

Sebi introduces framework for scheme of arrangement by clearing corps

Adani stocks fall amid debt concerns; 8 out of 10 shares hit lower circuit

Sebi relaxes FPI onboarding norms but gaps remain in framework, say experts

At Rs 20.5 per equity share, Vedanta announces fifth interim dividend

Hotels may hike corporate rates by 15% from January amid surge in demand

Hotel shares in demand; TajGVK, Lemon Tree, Oriental Hotel rally up to 9%

Hotels sold out as 'big fat Indian weddings' recover from Covid shock

Hotels roll out red carpet as big fat Indian weddings make a comeback

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

There was a mixed trend in the results of the hospitality sector for the October-December quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q3), which indicates a somewhat K-shaped recovery. While the luxury seg

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com