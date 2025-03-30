SIP accounts: The 20% leak in the mutual fund bucket, shows data

Only 70-80 per cent of active systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts contribute to monthly mutual fund (MF) inflows, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). This implies that roughly one in five SIP accounts is either in pause mode or suffers transaction failures each month.

In February 2025, 82.6 million of 101.7 million active SIP accounts contributed to the ₹26,000 crore SIP inflow.

An SIP account is considered inactive after three consecutive failed transactions for daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly plans. For other plans, two consecutive failed instalments lead to discontinuation.

In April 2024, the contributing SIP