SIP share in smallcap AUM surged past 50% till March 2024, shows data

According to a recent industry report, SIPs account for over half of the total assets under management (AUMs) of smallcap funds, with midcaps following closely

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Despite market volatility, smallcap and midcap equity mutual funds have emerged the top choices for retail investors, drawing the highest inflows through systematic investment plans (SIPs).
 
According to a recent industry report, SIPs account for over half of the total assets under management (AUMs) of smallcap funds, with midcaps following closely.
 
As of March 2024, SIPs accounted for 53 per cent of smallcap AUMs, up from 43 per cent in March 2019.
 
Midcaps saw SIPs contribute 46 per cent to their AUM, while largecap and flexicap funds had SIP shares of 43 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively.
 
