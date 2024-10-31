Small and mid-caps steal the show in Samvat 2080; outperform benchmarks

If the Nifty50 returns of 25 per cent was impressive, the broader market performance was nothing short of stunning in Samvat 2080.

Both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices clocked returns of around 38 per cent each, outperforming the Nifty by almost 13 percentage points. They have outperformed the index by a wide margin in three out of the last four Samvat years. Given their sharp outperformance, experts are advising investors to proceed with caution.

Strong domestic liquidity, underpinned by strong flows into small-and-mid-caps mutual fund schemes, buoyed the broader market during Samvat 2080.

Between November 2023 and