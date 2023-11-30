Sensex (0.13%)
Smallcaps log biggest monthly jump in nearly three years, shows data

Nifty ascends 5.5% in November, marking its strongest increase in 16 months

Photo: Bloomberg

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Notwithstanding concerns about lofty valuations, smallcaps recorded their most significant monthly gain in nearly three years in November. The National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 100 finished the month with a 12 per cent gain, the most since February 2021 when it rose by 12.2 per cent.

After declining by 4.1 per cent in the preceding month, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 10.4 per cent, the most since July 2022. The benchmark Nifty50 rose by 5.5 per cent, the most since July 2022, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced by 4.9 per cent, the most since October 2022.

The gains in the benchmark indices were less than those in the US, Europe, and some Asian markets like South Korea, which saw double-digit

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

