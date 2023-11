Higher valuation creation in companies beyond the top 100 has given the domestic markets a shot at a $4 trillion market capitalisation (mcap) — a club exclusive to three countries currently.

On Thursday, the mcap of all BSE-listed stocks finished at a new record of Rs 328.33 trillion ($3.94 trillion), despite the benchmark indices ending with losses.

The mcap was propelled by gains in the broader market, including small and midcap stocks — a trend dominant this year.