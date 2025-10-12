Smaller servings, smaller risks: The Street's trading volume crash diet

Equity market activity slowed sharply in the first half (H1) of 2025–26 (FY26), with average daily trading volume (ADTV) in both cash and derivatives segments down about 20 per cent from a year earlier. Stricter rules for derivatives trading and weak market sentiment kept investors on the sidelines.

The cash segment’s ADTV slipped 19 per cent to ₹1.1 trillion from ₹1.4 trillion a year ago, while futures and options (F&O) turnover fell 21 per cent to ₹382.3 trillion from ₹485 trillion.

The benchmark Nifty ended H1FY26 with modest gains, weighed down by persistent foreign investor outflows that also dragged the