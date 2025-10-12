Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Smaller servings, smaller risks: The Street's trading volume crash diet

Smaller servings, smaller risks: The Street's trading volume crash diet

A market bloated on F&O speculation has slimmed under Sebi watch - 20% leaner

diet, plate, SIP
premium

Brokerages are likely to report another weak quarter after a steep fall in profits in the June period.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity market activity slowed sharply in the first half (H1) of 2025–26 (FY26), with average daily trading volume (ADTV) in both cash and derivatives segments down about 20 per cent from a year earlier. Stricter rules for derivatives trading and weak market sentiment kept investors on the sidelines.
 
The cash segment’s ADTV slipped 19 per cent to ₹1.1 trillion from ₹1.4 trillion a year ago, while futures and options (F&O) turnover fell 21 per cent to ₹382.3 trillion from ₹485 trillion.
 
The benchmark Nifty ended H1FY26 with modest gains, weighed down by persistent foreign investor outflows that also dragged the
Topics : Trading volumes BSE NSE Markets equity market Trading Market Lens
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon