Soft Q2 order inflows, commodity inflation weigh on capital goods firms

L&T announced inflows of ₹1 trillion in Q2FY27, which included three orders of over ₹15,000 crore in hydrocarbons from West Asia, and two orders of over ₹10,000 crore from Nvidia and NTPC.

However, defence order inflows were up 19 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹8,600 crore, if those orders are adjusted for the base effect of a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) order to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 97 aircraft worth ₹62,300 crore in Q2FY26.

The defence inflows saw delays in finalisation of quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM), Project-75I (P75I), and next generation corvettes (NGCs).

Given the large outstanding order books, and assuming steady execution, there’s good revenue visibility for the next several quarters. But margin pressures must have been significant, given high commodity prices. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins are almost guaranteed to compress in Q2 and beyond, and export orders to West Asia may see delays.

Apart from defence, there were big orders in power transmission and distribution (T&D), with the segment’s order book up 120 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,700 crore. During Q2FY27, order inflows were contributed by hydrocarbons, power transmission, real estate, metro and rail. There seems to be some revival in private capex which is contributing to orders from manufacturing, oil and gas, data centres, and renewables.

Given the known capacity for execution, sales of electrical majors like ABB India, Siemens and Thermax may all have risen by mid-teens Y-o-Y.

Cummins’ sales may also grow by around 14 per cent. Among other players, BEML’s sales may rise by over 20 per cent due to rail and metro orders. Jyoti CNC automation’s sales may rise 20 per cent and KEC International’s sales may grow by high-single-digits, again with T&D orders dominating the mix.

Solar equipment manufacturers will have seen steady execution and possible rise in volumes. Waaree Energies and Premier Energies should have both seen revenue growth of 25 per cent or better Y-o-Y.

Power transmission equipment has seen stable inflows and the pipeline is witnessing momentum.

CG Power and Hitachi Energy should have mid-teens growth or better in order inflows.

Some analysts are very bullish about these companies. GE Vernova may see a fall in orders, or a rise, depending on whether a big HVDC order ($1.5 billion) for the Barmer-South Kalamb project is booked in Q2FY27 or in Q3FY27.

Defence sales are known to be lumpy and subject to delays. But Bharat Dynamics’ sales may rise 25 per cent Y-o-Y. While Garden Reach Shipbuilders revenue may rise 15 per cent Y-o-Y and Bharat Electronics’ sales could be up by early teens or low double-digits. And, HAL’s revenue may rise by mid-teens.

HAL will receive 12 additional engines from GE by December 2026. According to the Ministry of Defence, GE has supplied 10 engines to HAL and will supply 4 engines each month from October to December.

Reportedly, HAL has 27 Tejas Mk1A airframes ready and expects to deliver one squadron of Tejas Mk1A by 2026, which is much better than earlier estimates.

The outlier on the growth front in the defence segment is expected to be Zen Technologies’ which could see a surge of 40-50 per cent in revenues if execution improves. Solar Industries’ revenue could also rise by 40 per cent.

L&T may see high-single-digit growth in its core business. International execution was cautious due to the Iran conflict. However, there was a likely quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) acceleration in core execution and H2FY27 may see further acceleration. The non-core business for L&T may see mid-teens sales growth. Cummins may see a slowdown in exports due to geopolitical tensions.

Among key commodities, zinc, copper, aluminium and pig iron all saw double-digit inflation Q-o-Q in Q2FY27. This would hurt gross margins but some of it may have been offset by hikes.

Margin compression in Q2FY27 could be particularly high for solar manufacturers.

Ongoing projects with fixed price contracts without pass-through clauses will also be badly affected.