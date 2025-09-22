Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sovereign wealth funds, pension players leave other FPIs blinking

Sovereign wealth funds, pension players leave other FPIs blinking

Overall, FPI assets have grown 139.5% since August 2020, while sovereign wealth fund investments have grown 155.2%

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Long-term players have been raising their bets on India.
 
Entities controlled by governments — sovereign wealth funds, and pension funds — have recorded higher growth in equity assets under custody compared to other foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) over the past five years.
 
Overall, FPI assets have grown 139.5 per cent since August 2020, while sovereign wealth fund investments have grown 155.2 per cent. Investments by pension funds and international or multilateral organisations or agencies have grown even faster.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced earlier this month that it was making it easier for certain FPIs to
Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Foreign portfolio investor
