Steady, dependable: Why analysts think IndiGo is Rahul Dravid of aviation



The stock of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company that owns IndiGo , has given stellar returns over the past few months.

Over the past one year, the stock has soared 85 per cent on the BSE, while in the last six months, it has jumped 56 per cent. It hit a record high of Rs 4,188.15 on May 3, 2024.



By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has gained 21 per cent in a year, ACE Equity data shows.



Given the run, analysts say the stock prices in most positives at the current levels and rule out any exceptional