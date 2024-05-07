Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Steady, dependable: Why analysts think IndiGo is Rahul Dravid of aviation

IndiGo stock strategy: Given the run, analysts say IndiGo stock prices in most positives at the current levels

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company that owns IndiGo, has given stellar returns over the past few months.
 
Over the past one year, the stock has soared 85 per cent on the BSE, while in the last six months, it has jumped 56 per cent. It hit a record high of Rs 4,188.15 on May 3, 2024.
 
By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has gained 21 per cent in a year, ACE Equity data shows.
 
Given the run, analysts say the stock prices in most positives at the current levels and rule out any exceptional
Topics : Markets IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation Aviation sector Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGodrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon