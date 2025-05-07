Stiff competition in PE/VC fund landscape as more players join in

The competitive landscape for private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds is getting more intense, with the number of players going up to grab a piece of the pie.

According to “India Private Equity Report 2025”, released by Bain & Co and Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) on Tuesday, the number of PEs involved in deals in India has gone up by over 60-65 per cent between 2016, when there were between 100 and 110 funds, to as many as 170-180 funds in 2024. It represents a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6-7 per cent