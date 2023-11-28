Sensex (-0.07%)
65923.63 -46.41
Nifty (0.13%)
19820.85 + 26.15
Nifty Midcap (0.40%)
42219.65 + 169.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
6429.80 -6.25
Nifty Bank (0.14%)
43829.15 + 60.05
Heatmap

Stock of this Adani group has zoomed over 200% in 10 months; hits new high

Shares of Adani Power hit a new high of Rs 464.30, as they surged 17 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on back of over six-fold jumped in average trading volumes.

Adani Power: When the biggest pvt thermal player thinks solar
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Power (APL) hit a new high at Rs 464.30, as they surged 17 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold with a combined 52.71 million equity shares or 1.4 per cent of total equity of integrated power utilities company changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 12:29 PM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 65,967.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, reserved its order in the Adani-Hindenburg case, and indicated that it might pass some more directions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Also Read

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

Despite decades of power reforms, discoms still an area of darkness

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

Ensure adequate supply, plan for future: Govt guideline for power discoms

Adani Group stocks add $15 billion in best day since Hindenburg report

Sebi plans to ease capital and disclosure rules for passive funds: Reports

Healthy outlook, upcoming Tata Tech listing lifts Tata Motors to new high

This stock has delivered over 20% returns in each of the last five months

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Adani Group Adani Power stock market rally

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon