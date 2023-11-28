Stock of this Adani group has zoomed over 200% in 10 months; hits new high

Shares of Adani Power (APL) hit a new high at Rs 464.30, as they surged 17 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold with a combined 52.71 million equity shares or 1.4 per cent of total equity of integrated power utilities company changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 12:29 PM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 65,967.
The Supreme Court, on Friday, reserved its order in the Adani-Hindenburg case, and indicated that it might pass some more directions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).