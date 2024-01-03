Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in 4 trading sessions

Till 01:39 PM; a combined 9.7 million equity shares representing 2.9 per cent of total equity of NRB Bearings have changed had on the NSE and BSE.

Market capital of ancillary firms shrink as automobile sector slowdown
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Shares of NRB Bearings hit a record high of Rs 400.75, as they rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

In past four trading days, the stock of auto ancillary company has zoomed 40 per cent. At 01:39 PM; NRB Bearings was trading 9 per cent higher, as compared to 0.43 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 71,584. A combined 9.7 million equity shares representing 2.9 per cent of total equity of NRB Bearings changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

On clarification on significant increase

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

