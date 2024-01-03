Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in 4 trading sessions

Shares of NRB Bearings hit a record high of Rs 400.75, as they rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

In past four trading days, the stock of auto ancillary company has zoomed 40 per cent. At 01:39 PM; NRB Bearings was trading 9 per cent higher, as compared to 0.43 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 71,584. A combined 9.7 million equity shares representing 2.9 per cent of total equity of NRB Bearings changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

