Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this company tanked 46% in 1 wk after promoter offloaded 10% stake

Shares of BGR Energy Systems were locked in the 20-per cent lower circuit at Rs 60.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday

broker
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of BGR Energy Systems were locked in the 20-per cent lower circuit at Rs 60.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday at 01:35 PM, in an otherwise firm market, extending their decline into fifth day. The slide comes after the promoter reduced its stake in the company via open market.

A combined 15.63 million equity shares, representing 21.65 per cent of total equity of BGR Energy, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending sell orders for a combined 2.72 million shares, the exchange data shows.

In the past one week, the stock of the civil construction

Also Read

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Year ender 2023: Here's a look at top critical tech deals between India, US

Sensex ends 228 pts higher, Nifty above 21900; M&M soars 7%, ZEEL dips 6%

US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time

India Open 2024: China's Shi Yu Qi ends Yiu's dream run, wins 2nd title

Market has already factored in BJP's victory, says Achin Goel of Bonanza

UBS upgrades TCS to 'Buy', sees 18% upside in stock; here's why

Analysts remain selective on space-related stocks as govt eases FDI norms

ICICI Lombard hits new high; stock surges 5% on heavy volumes

Whirlpool India hits 6-year low; stock dips 6% on brokerage downgrade

Topics : Buzzing stocks BGR Energy Systems Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon