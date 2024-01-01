Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this consumer electronics firm has zoomed over 200% in 10 months

The stock of HPL Electric & Power hit a new high of Rs 273.55, and was trading higher for the fourth straight day on Monday

Stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of HPL Electric & Power (HPL) were locked in the upper circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 273.55, also its record high, with only buyers being seen on the counter. A combined 1.97 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 350,000 shares on the NSE and BSE at 12:38 PM.

The stock of the consumer electronics company was trading higher for the fourth straight day, having surged 30 per cent during the period. In the past 10 months of the financial year 2023-24, the market price of HPL Electric has jumped over

Also Read

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

HPL Electric & Power freezes at 5% upper circuit on Rs 417-crore order win

HPL, Wirepas Oy to speed up rollout of smart metering projects in India

HPL Electric & Power surges 18% on bagging smart meter orders of Rs 903 cr

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Foreign investments into Indian bonds reached six-year high in 2023

Vodafone Idea hits over 4-year high; zooms 39% in 2 days on heavy volumes

DCB Bank hits 52-week high, has rallied 25% in last 1 month; here's why

FAQs: What will the market do in 2024? What will result in a correction?

RailTel Corporation soars 27% in 6 days on winning orders worth Rs 263 cr

Topics : Buzzing stocks HPL Electric & Power Markets stock market trading Market trends HPL Electric

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon