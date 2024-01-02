Stock of this pharma company has nearly doubled against its issue price

Shares of Mankind Pharma (Mankind) hit a new high of Rs 2,132.10, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s in intra-day trade amid a strong up move seen in the pharmaceutical stocks, despite weakness in the broader market. Currently, the stock of pharmaceutical company has nearly doubled or zoomed 97 per cent as against its issue price of Rs 1,080 per share.

Mankind surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,039.95 recorded on November 21, 2023. It was quoting at its highest level since its listing on May 9, 2023. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down