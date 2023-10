The stock of railway wagons maker had hit a record high of Rs 867 on Thursday, October 19. In the past one year, the market price of TRSL has zoomed 438 per cent, as compared to 10.5 per

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) rallied 9 per cent to Rs 866 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company inked a Rs 350-crore contract with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project.