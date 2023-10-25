close
Stock of this realty firm has zoomed 100% since April; hits record high

Thus far in the month of October, the stock price of Prestige Estates Projects has rallied 34% after the company reported strong business performance for September quarter (Q2FY24).

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Shares of Prestige Estates Projects hit a record high of Rs 808.70, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the healthy business outlook. The stock of real estate company surpassed its previous high of Rs 796 touched on October 10, 2023.

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

