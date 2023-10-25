Stock of this realty firm has zoomed 100% since April; hits record high

Sebi finalises SOP to stop promoter misuse of foreign cos for shareholding

Wonderla soars 10% as Chennai project gets TN government's clearance

Vijay Kirloskar threatens to move CVC in TD Power IPO disclosure matter

Realty shares in focus; Prestige, Godrej Properties, DLF rally up to 10%

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak if it conquers 484 level

Nifty Realty gains 2% in weak market; Prestige Estates, DLF soar up to 9%

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects hit a record high of Rs 808.70, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the healthy business outlook. The stock of real estate company surpassed its previous high of Rs 796 touched on October 10, 2023.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com