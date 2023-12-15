Sensex (0.62%)
Stock of this smallcap cement company has zoomed 64% in one month

Shares of Mangalam Cement hit a new high of Rs 694.40 as they surged 16 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

cement
Premium

cement

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Dec 15 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Shares of Mangalam Cement hit a new high of Rs 694.40 as they surged 16 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, extending their rally on healthy financial performance.

In the past one month, the stock of the smallcap cement manufacturer, which operates majorly in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh, has zoomed 64 per cent. Moreover, since October, the market price of the company has soared 76 per cent after it reported solid numbers for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24).
 
For the period, it reported a standalone net profit of Rs 11.79 crore, as against a loss of Rs 27.11 crore last year. For the first half of FY24, it posted a 27-fold jump in

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

