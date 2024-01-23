Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock of this smallcap industrial products company has zoomed 68% in 4 days

At 02:37 PM; STEL was quoting 13 per cent higher at Rs 107.08, as compared to 1.4 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) surged 18 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 112.23 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past four trading days, the stock of the smallcap industrial products company has zoomed 68 per cent from a level of Rs 66.79 on Thursday, January 17.

In the past six weeks, the market price of STEL has more than doubled or skyrocketed 126 per cent.

At 02:37 PM, STEL was quoting 13 per cent higher at Rs 107.08 as compared to a 1.4 per cent decline in

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

