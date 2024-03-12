Stock of this software products company has zoomed over 200% in 7 months

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, hit a record high of Rs 600 as they surged 11 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade in an otherwise weak broader market. The stock of the software products company surpassed its previous high of Rs 585.65 touched on March 2.

At 02:07 PM, Quick Heal was quoting 8 per cent higher at Rs 581.55 as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. However, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index were down 1.02 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Quick Heal