Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock of this software products company has zoomed over 200% in 7 months

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies hit a record high of Rs 600, as they surged 11% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, hit a record high of Rs 600 as they surged 11 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade in an otherwise weak broader market. The stock of the software products company surpassed its previous high of Rs 585.65 touched on March 2.

At 02:07 PM, Quick Heal was quoting 8 per cent higher at Rs 581.55 as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. However, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index were down 1.02 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Quick Heal

Also Read

Quick Heal v24 consumer-focused cyber security solution launched: Details

Quick Heal soars 36% in 6 days after Sequoia Capital offloads entire stake

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Fintech stock sinks 9% on block deal Tuesday; has soared 87% so far in 2024

SpiceJet crashes 10% after COO, CCO step down amid 'restructuring'

Aditya Birla Capital rallies 6% on plans to merge Aditya Birla Finance

Sebi probing smallcaps a warning bell for microcaps; time to exit: Analysts

614 stocks freeze in lower circuit amid SmallCap rout; Tata Invest sinks 5%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Quick Heal Technologies stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon