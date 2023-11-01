close
Stock of this wealth management company has zoomed 139% in 4 months

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a new high of Rs 2,075, surging 9% in Wednesday's intraday. It has zoomed 196% thus far in the calendar year 2023

Stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a new high of Rs 2,075 as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market. The stock of the financial products distributor company surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,971.95 touched on October 9. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent at 63,754 at 10:51 AM.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

