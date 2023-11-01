Stock of this wealth management company has zoomed 139% in 4 months

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

Swiggy sees another high-level exit as senior V-P Anuj Rathi quits

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth hit a new high of Rs 2,075 as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market. The stock of the financial products distributor company surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,971.95 touched on October 9. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent at 63,754 at 10:51 AM.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

