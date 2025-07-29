Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Street bullish on Torrent Pharma's prospects post in-line Q1 FY26



Analysts are optimistic on Torrent Pharma's growth after a solid Q1 FY26 report, with strong performance in Brazil and US generics despite currency volatility and German challenges

Torrent Pharma
The gross margin remained stable YoY at 75.6 per cent for Q1FY26. There was a one-time impact of ₹15 crore related to acquisition costs | Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Torrent) reported revenue and EBITDA that met consensus for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26. However, earnings were lower due to reduced other income. Torrent saw robust growth in Brazil in FY25, and the momentum continued into Q1FY26. However, currency volatility hurt earnings. There was also improved performance in the domestic formulation (DF) segment, while Germany faced headwinds. New launches are expected to drive growth in the US generics business.
 
Sales grew 11.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,180 crore. Domestic formulation revenue grew 10.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,810 crore (57 per cent of sales). US generics
