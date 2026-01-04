Street Signs: 26,150-26,100 key Nifty support level, tepid week for IPOs

Indian equity markets kicked off the year on a strong note, with the Nifty scaling a fresh record high last week. After touching 26,325 on December 1, 2025, the index slipped into a consolidation phase, oscillating within a narrow range. But buying interest in some heavyweights and hopes of an earnings revival in the December quarter had helped the 50 stock benchmark to end the week with a 1.1 per cent gain and a new high. “Looking ahead, the index may extend its upward move towards 26,500, with a subsequent target near 26,700 in the short term. On the downside, the 26,150-26,100 zone is expected to offer immediate support,” said Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Another tepid week ahead for IPOs

It will be another slow week for the initial public offering (IPO) market. Barring the IPO announcements of Bharat Coking Coal and Amagi Media Labs, there will be no IPOs this week. “Companies are considering hitting the market, but we may not see more than a few big issues. Issuers are not getting the valuations they want. Moreover, the problem with this month is that one needs to close the issue before the budget,” said a banker. 2025 was a blockbuster year for IPOs with 103 firms raising ₹1.75 trillion.

Retail investors’ average MF holding at new high