Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: 26,150-26,100 key Nifty support level, tepid week for IPOs

Nifty eyes 26,500 amid consolidation, with 26,150-26,100 seen as key support, while IPO activity stays muted and retail MF holdings hit a new high

Abhishek KumarSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

26,150-26,100 key support level for Nifty 
Indian equity markets kicked off the year on a strong note, with the Nifty scaling a fresh record high last week. After touching 26,325 on December 1, 2025, the index slipped into a consolidation phase, oscillating within a narrow range. But buying interest in some heavyweights and hopes of an earnings revival in the December quarter had helped the 50 stock benchmark to end the week with a 1.1 per cent gain and a new high. “Looking ahead, the index may extend its upward move towards 26,500, with a subsequent target near 26,700 in the short term. On the downside, the 26,150-26,100 zone is expected to offer immediate support,” said Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. 
Another tepid week ahead for IPOs 
It will be another slow week for the initial public offering (IPO) market. Barring the IPO announcements of Bharat Coking Coal and Amagi Media Labs, there will be no IPOs this week. “Companies are considering hitting the market, but we may not see more than a few big issues. Issuers are not getting the valuations they want. Moreover, the problem with this month is that one needs to close the issue before the budget,” said a banker. 2025 was a blockbuster year for IPOs with 103 firms raising ₹1.75 trillion. 
Retail investors’ average MF holding at new high 
Individual investors’ average holding in mutual funds (MFs), which has been on a rise in 2025, is nearing ₹2 lakh. As of November 2025, the average holding was valued at ₹1.94 lakh compared to ₹1.88 lakh at the start of the year. The surge in average investments comes despite the subdued equity market, which impacted the overall investments lying in MF schemes. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) also shows that investors from the top 30 cities (T-30) continue to have a big lead over others in terms of ticket size. As of November 2025, T-30 investors had average investments of ₹2.8 lakh, while the average for the rest of the country was ₹1.07 lakh.
