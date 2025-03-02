Street signs: Downward spiral threatens stability, heavyweights on a diet

Nifty’s chute won’t open — Will 22,000 break the fall?

The benchmark Nifty 50 has plunged over 4,100 points, a steep 16 per cent drop from its peak. The relentless selloff has analysts searching for a solid support zone. Market experts say holding above 22,000 is critical for near-term stability — any slip below could send losses careening. “The unrelenting selling pressure and failure to hold resistance levels raise concerns about the market’s near-term stability. The 22,000 mark is the bulls’ last stand,” said Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives analyst at Samco Securities. Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities,