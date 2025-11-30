Street Signs: Flexicaps lead MF space; IPO street set to buzz again

premium
Flexicap funds reclaim the top spot, markets rally with uneven breadth, and the IPO pipeline revs up with three high-premium issues.
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Flexicaps grip the wheel, sector funds in rearview
Flexicap funds have overtaken sectoral and thematic schemes to become the largest active equity category in November. These funds, which can shift capital freely across large, mid, and smallcap stocks, have staged a comeback in investor interest over the past year as markets turned volatile. As of November 27, the category managed ₹5.5 trillion in assets, slightly above the ₹5.2 trillion held by sectoral and thematic funds, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Flexicap schemes have also been leading inflows, collecting nearly ₹9,000 crore in October after