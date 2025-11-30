Street Signs: Flexicaps lead MF space; IPO street set to buzz again

Flexicaps grip the wheel, sector funds in rearview

Flexicap funds have overtaken sectoral and thematic schemes to become the largest active equity category in November. These funds, which can shift capital freely across large, mid, and smallcap stocks, have staged a comeback in investor interest over the past year as markets turned volatile. As of November 27, the category managed ₹5.5 trillion in assets, slightly above the ₹5.2 trillion held by sectoral and thematic funds, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Flexicap schemes have also been leading inflows, collecting nearly ₹9,000 crore in October after