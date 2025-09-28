Street Signs: Low Vix, high tension, IPO fireworks light up grey market sky

Low Vix, high tension: The mirage of stability

On September 18, the India Volatility Index (India Vix) — often dubbed the ‘fear gauge’ and a key indicator of market choppiness — closed at 9.89, signalling low volatility expectations. Yet this calm reading sharply contrasted with the market’s recent turbulence. The Nifty fell for a sixth consecutive session, hitting 24,655. Traders say the Vix’s muted level reflects complacency, catching many off guard amid aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Last week, FPIs withdrew roughly ₹15,000 crore from Indian stocks, pushing the Nifty down 2.6 per cent — its steepest weekly