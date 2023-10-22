Street Signs: Name change fails to cut ice, Blue Jet GM at 25%, and more

Dhyaani’s AI rebrand sinks like a stone
Artificial intelligence is the current buzzword. In an attempt to capitalise on this trend, a lesser-known BSE-listed company, Dhyaani Tile and Marblez, has proposed changing its name to Dhyaanii Artificial Intelligence or Dhyyaani Artificial Intelligence. However, this move has failed to resonate with investors. The company’s stock hit a 5 per cent down limit on consecutive days after the announcement. It’s worth noting that such a strategy has worked in the past. During