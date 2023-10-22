Street Signs: Name change fails to cut ice, Blue Jet GM at 25%, and more

close
The NSE Nifty declined by 1.1% after posting marginal gains in the preceding two weeks amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising yields

Sensex
Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Dhyaani’s AI rebrand sinks like a stone

Artificial intelligence is the current buzzword. In an attempt to capitalise on this trend, a lesser-known BSE-listed company, Dhyaani Tile and Marblez, has proposed changing its name to Dhyaanii Artificial Intelligence or Dhyyaani Artificial Intelligence. However, this move has failed to resonate with investors. The company’s stock hit a 5 per cent down limit on consecutive days after the announcement. It’s worth noting that such a strategy has worked in the past. During
Topics : Artificial intelligence stock markets National Stock Exchange Nifty

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Business Standard
