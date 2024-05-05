Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Street Signs: Navigating market rapids, IPO Street set to sparkle, and more

The grey market premiums (GMPs) for the three initial public offerings (IPOs) that open this week range between 20 per cent and 55 per cent

Stock market, Indian stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Navigating market rapids: Buckle up for Nifty’s wild ride

On two occasions in the past week, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty fell sharply after registering new record highs. Market players expect this trend to continue as the 50-share blue-chip index faces tough resistance at around 22,700. On Friday, the index, after hitting a record high of 22,795, ended at 22,476 as Vix (volatility index) spiked 9 per cent to hit a two-month high of 14.62. “The sharp increase in the India Vix suggests caution among traders. Resistance is expected in the 22,750–22,900 zone in case of further upward movement.
Topics : National Stock Exchange Nifty initial public offerings small finance bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon