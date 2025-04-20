Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more

Street signs: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more

Hyundai Motor India and Waaree Energies are among the stocks likely to come into focus this week as their lock-up periods expire

The strong rebound from the crash low signals resilience in the Nifty index, and the index appears to be staging a short-term breakout from its recent downtrend

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Nifty loads catapult to cross 24,000 Rubicon
 
The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 index has climbed nearly 10 per cent, or 2,100 points, from its monthly low, signalling a strong recovery. Analysts expect further upside, with the index, last closing at 23,852, approaching the 24,000 mark — a level it has crossed only twice this year. “The strong rebound from the crash low signals resilience in the Nifty index, and the index appears to be staging a short-term breakout from its recent downtrend,” wrote analyst Nico Rosti of MRM Research, who publishes on Smartkarma. “It’s hard to say, given the
