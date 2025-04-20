Street signs: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more

Nifty loads catapult to cross 24,000 Rubicon

The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 index has climbed nearly 10 per cent, or 2,100 points, from its monthly low, signalling a strong recovery. Analysts expect further upside, with the index, last closing at 23,852, approaching the 24,000 mark — a level it has crossed only twice this year. “The strong rebound from the crash low signals resilience in the Nifty index, and the index appears to be staging a short-term breakout from its recent downtrend,” wrote analyst Nico Rosti of MRM Research, who publishes on Smartkarma. “It’s hard to say, given the